Coast Guard offloads about $700 million worth of cocaine and marijuana

If you’ve ever wondered what about $700 million worth of cocaine and marijuana looks like, the U.S. Coast Guard offloaded about that much at Port Everglades on Monday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James carried 29,537 pounds of cocaine and 11,225 pounds of marijuana to the Fort Lauderdale port. The drugs were snagged in 18 interdictions in the Caribbean Basi and the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the cutters James, Valiant, Spencer, Northland, Harriett Lane, Thetis, Venturous, Confidence, Mohawk, and Vigilant.

“The James crew conducted counter-drug operations with the cooperative efforts with regional partner nations, like Columbia, Costa Rica and alongside the agencies involved in Operation Martillo to stop the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall, Coast Guard Cutter James commanding officer. “Due to this cooperative effort, we maintain an offensive against criminal networks and criminal organizations.”

As for the street value, going by the Miami street marijuana prices at budzu.com, if of average quality, the 11,225 pounds are worth $19,830,870. Cocaine street prices in Miami on the low end are $50 per gram (DEA to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 2017) to $55 per gram (Narcotics News), which would put 29,537 pounds (13,425,909 grams) at $671,295,450 to $738,424,995 on the low side.

