Disney Cruise ‘youth host’ faces trial over allegations of fondling child aboard ship

Oliver Lovatt - Miami-Dade Corrections

A Disney Cruise Line “youth host” will go to trial this month on allegations he fondled a young boy aboard a ship, while authorities are appealing to the public for help finding more potential victims.

Oliver Lovatt, 25, a native of England, was arrested this past spring in a case that had managed to remain off the media radar.

Lovatt lists himself as an actor, singer, dancer and choreographer from Manchester, England. According to his online profile, he trained at The Arden School of Theatre in Manchester. He was also an accomplished child actor in his hometown, according to a 2008 story in the Keighly News.

He is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on children under the age of 16. Lovatt remains jailed while awaiting trial; his defense attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Lovatt’s trial starts Oct. 28 before before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson.

“We hope if there are any other victims out there, that they contact our office,” the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Disney Cruise Line said the company has “zero tolerance for this type of unacceptable behavior.”

“When we became aware of the allegation, it was reported to law enforcement and the crew member was removed from duty permanently,” spokeswoman Kim Prunty said in a statement.

According to a police report, Lovatt was employed working with children at the “Oceaneer Kids Lab” aboard the Disney Magic. The center offers “imaginative themed activities and games” for kids between the ages of 3 and 12, according to the cruise line’s website.

Detectives allege that while out at sea in April, Lovatt blindfolded a 10-year-old boy and spun him around several times as part of a game. It was at that time he “fondled the victim’s penis outside of the clothing,” according to a Miami-Dade police arrest report.

Next, the boy told police, Lovatt sat next to him while he was playing a game building a house of cards. As Lovatt moved “his hand towards him,” the boy covered his genitals, fearing he’d be fondled again, the report said.

“The defendant proceed to place his hand over the victim’s hand, attempting to fondle his penis again,” according to an arrest report by Miami-Dade Detective David Suarez.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, police said, and Lovatt “confessed to fondling” the boy, the report said.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.