Crime

Man charged with killing motorcyclist while driving drunk

Nearly 10 months after a 23-year-old Myakka City man was killed while riding his motorcycle in Desoto County, an arrest has been made, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Justin Daniel Peachey, of Myakka City, was killed this past December when a F-350 being driven by William Roberts, 60, crashed into Peachey’s motorcycle while he made a left hand turn on NW Pearce off of SR 72 in Arcadia.

Peachey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberts’ blood alcohol level was .170, according to the FHP. He was booked into the Desoto County jail and charged with DUI involving death on Monday.

Troopers offered no further explanation as to the length of time it has taken to make an arrest.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  