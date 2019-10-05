The butt enlargement procedure cost $800. It nearly killed a Hialeah woman, cops say.

Ena R. Boulton Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation

A woman accused of performing a butt enlargement procedure that nearly killed her patient faces felony charges, court documents show.

Ena Boulton, 60, was arrested Thursday after Hialeah Police Department detectives said she injected Mariela Alonso, 33, with a synthetic filler that caused speech impairment, motor skills deficiency and contracture deformities, according to the warrant obtained by ABC 10. The filler, Bio Alcamid, is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Investigators say Alonso paid Boulton $800 to perform the cosmetic surgery at her Hialeah home in August 2018. Before injecting Alonso twice in the buttocks, Boulton gave her medication. The type of medication was not clear; however, mixing it with the injections had an adverse effect on Alonso.

“She subsequently began experiencing severe pain, and the woman advised her to drink sugared water,” Detective Kinshun Mui wrote. “She began to vomit blood, and the woman told her that she was okay.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The problem was only just beginning. According to Mui, Alonso had only recently been diagnosed with pneumonia at Palmetto Hospital when she was transported to Larkin Community Hospital due to shortness of breath.

On Aug. 30, 2018, Sgt. Gene DeLima went to Larkin where he learned that Alonso had been placed in a medically induced coma, which included no brain activity. A doctor called the prognosis “grim,” the warrant said.

While at the hospital, DeLima talked to Alonso’s stepmother who told the detective that she had found Boulton’s contact on her stepdaughter’s phone. The stepmother also got Boulton, who was listed under “Charito Nalgas,” to admit to injecting Alonso with the filler, according to Mui.

Subsequent interviews with Alonso’s best friend began to piece together the additional details of the story. Two weeks prior to the incident, she and Alonso had met with Boulton at an apartment in Doral where they discussed the procedure.

DeLima received word that Alonso had woken up from the coma on Nov. 5. The next day, he was at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where Alonso confirmed the details of the story and identified Boulton, the warrant said.

Boulton had her first court appearance Friday where a judge set her bond at $12,500. She’s being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of practicing without a medical license and unlicensed practice of a health care profession causing serious injury.