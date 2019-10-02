“I can show u so much.” 11 men arrested in sting targeting child predators on web, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A five-day sting nabbed 11 men who cops say are internet child predators, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous agencies participated in “Operation Deviant Desire” that put the alleged predators behind bars on several charges, including using a computer to lure a child and traveling to seduce a minor.

“It makes you want to throw up, to listen to what these guys are requesting a 14-year-old perform on them, and what they want to perform on a 14-year-old,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Undercover detectives posing as teenagers on chat sites led to the arrests, deputies said. The detectives made a point of stating their ages yet the men responded favorably.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One man told an undercover agent that “I can show u so much” while another, who had condoms in his possession at the time of his arrest, responded with, “I figured you was real young.”

Detectives then lured the men into meeting them in a public place, where they were eventually apprehended. The first was arrested on Sept. 26 while the last was booked Sept. 30.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit, Homeland Security Investigations and various other agencies aided the sheriff’s office in the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation.