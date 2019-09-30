Three domestic violence arrests preceded killing of mother of 5, court records show

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

The man who Miami-Dade police say killed his wife in their Liberty City home Saturday night, then shot himself in the head, had a history of domestic violence arrests, Miami-Dade court records show.

Each time Eddie Harris was arrested, the records show, the alleged victim in the case was Shanica Harris, the woman he married in 2003 and had been in a relationship with since at least 1986. They have five children.

In July 2004 and September 2010, Eddie Harris was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery. His July 2017 arrest was on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

The first two cases ended with charges dismissed in less than three months. The 2017 case was closed in a month without charges being officially filed.

Miami-Dade police department’s Special Response Team were called to 6004 NW 23rd Ave., to get their 6-year-old and 9-year-old children out of the house when they discovered a woman fatally shot and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not publicly called the Harrises a couple. And law enforcement sources say the man was accusing the woman of adultery.

Property records and social media posts by friends and family identified the Harrises, who have one grandchild, four living adult children and one child who was killed at 19 while walking down a Brownsville street in January 2016.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 9/28/19, Shanica Harris was killed in the area of NW 60 Street and NW 23 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/Sy5WFmaXj2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 30, 2019