Crime
He didn’t want to wait to use the bathroom — so he went on the attack, Florida cops say
When you gotta, you gotta go.
Mother Nature’s call landed a Florida man in jail this week, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responding to a disturbance call at an assisted living facility in Hudson encountered Sedrick Woffard, who admitted to attacking a fellow resident for taking too long in the bathroom.
“During the altercation, the defendant grabbed the victim’s wrist and punched him several times,” according to Monday’s arrest affidavit.
The 36-year-old Tampa man was charged with battery and transported to the Land O Lakes Detention Center.
Woffard was released hours later on $250 bond.
