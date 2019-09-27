Crime

He didn’t want to wait to use the bathroom — so he went on the attack, Florida cops say

Sedrick Woffard
Sedrick Woffard Pasco County Sheriff's Office

When you gotta, you gotta go.

Mother Nature’s call landed a Florida man in jail this week, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a disturbance call at an assisted living facility in Hudson encountered Sedrick Woffard, who admitted to attacking a fellow resident for taking too long in the bathroom.

“During the altercation, the defendant grabbed the victim’s wrist and punched him several times,” according to Monday’s arrest affidavit.

The 36-year-old Tampa man was charged with battery and transported to the Land O Lakes Detention Center.

Woffard was released hours later on $250 bond.

