There’s a purse for everything. One woman told cops she had one for felonies

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A Florida woman is behind bars after police say she gave them a peek into what she was carrying inside her “felony purse.”

A white 2000 Ford Ranger was traveling along a highway in Pinellas County when a Largo police officer pulled the truck over for a traffic stop.

St. Pete Beach resident Jacqueline Margaret Hubbard, 59, was sitting in the front passenger seat, without her seat belt on, according to Largo police.

Officers asked if she had any drugs on her. Hubbard said yes, according to the Sept. 22 arrest affidavit. She told them she had crack cocaine in her “felony purse,” which was wrapped around her neck, the report states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The officers asked if they could search her purse. She said yes, according to police.

Opening the bag, officers said they found two crack rocks and a small bag with white powder. The items tested positive for cocaine, according to the report.

Hubbard, who has a history of arrests relating to drugs, was right about her purse.

She was arrested and charged with a felony for possessing a controlled substance and is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing drug paraphernalia.