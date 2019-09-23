3 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie, report says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Port St. Lucie woman and her boyfriend were shot and killed late Saturday by her husband, as two children slept in the home, according to police.

The Palm Beach Post reported the shooter later turned the gun and shot himself at about 11 p.m., when he called police and admitted to the shooting.

Police said the man entered the home at 3200 of Southwest Constellation Road and shot the couple. Authorities later found a body with gunshot wounds lying in the patio.

Authorities did not release the victims’ identities and are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, the Post reported.