Several people injured in mass stabbing in Tallahassee, authorities say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Several people were stabbed at a building materials business in Tallahassee Wednesday morning before a suspect was taken into custody, local police said.

The attack, at Dyke Industries on the northwest side of the city, left some people with multiple stab wounds, and six were taken to nearby Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment. It was unclear Wednesday morning if there were any fatalities in the attack.

Police responded to the scene near the 2000 block on Maryland Circle at 8:37 a.m., where they found several stabbing victims and “provided immediate medical attention,” according to a press release.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan said six people were being treated, but their medical conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Marquitta Campbell, the wife of one of the victims, told the Tallahassee Democrat that her husband Bobby Riggins Jr. had gone to Dyke Industries for a job interview when he was attacked.

She was on the phone with him as it happened, she told the paper: “The next thing I know, he said, ‘Baby. I’ve been stabbed five times.’“ She added that her husband was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding and that he called her to say he was going into surgery,

Dyke Industries, a building business that produces doors, millwork, and windows, has 15 locations across the Southeast and Midwest, including Miami.

Tallahassee investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call them 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Miami Herald reporter Elizabeth Koh contributed to this report.