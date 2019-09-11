Crime

3 officers injured after shoot-out in South Florida neighborhood

We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By
Three police officers were injured after a shoot-out in a South Florida neighborhood.

The officers were responding to reports of gunfire at a home along along the 8000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace late Tuesday night when they were “ambushed,” according to Juan Perez, director of Miami-Dade Police.

The three officers found shell casings in the home’s backyard and were confronted by the suspect when they entered the home through a rear door, according to a news release.

The man, who is in his 30s, exchanged gunfire with police before barricading himself in a room.

He eventually surrendered. The officers were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries.

“So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night,” Perez tweeted Wednesday morning.

The names of the officers or the suspect have not been released.

