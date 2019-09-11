Crime
3 officers injured after shoot-out in South Florida neighborhood
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Three police officers were injured after a shoot-out in a South Florida neighborhood.
The officers were responding to reports of gunfire at a home along along the 8000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace late Tuesday night when they were “ambushed,” according to Juan Perez, director of Miami-Dade Police.
The three officers found shell casings in the home’s backyard and were confronted by the suspect when they entered the home through a rear door, according to a news release.
The man, who is in his 30s, exchanged gunfire with police before barricading himself in a room.
He eventually surrendered. The officers were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries.
“So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night,” Perez tweeted Wednesday morning.
The names of the officers or the suspect have not been released.
Comments