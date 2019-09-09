He was there to mow her lawn. He robbed her house instead, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

He was supposed to be there to mow her lawn, but Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say Brian Leach, 47, had ulterior motives.

Leach was charged with multiple felonies on Sept. 5 for a crime that occurred in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 30, the victim reported that her X-Box One and various gaming system items went missing on the day she left the house while Leach was there to do yard work, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, an investigation into the theft found that Leach had pawned the items later that same day.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leach is charged with felony burglary, three felony counts of defrauding a pawnbroker and one felony count of dealing in stolen property.

Deputies didn’t need to go far to find Leach, who was already in the Manatee County jail after being arrested on a July warrant for two counts of burglary and dealing in stolen property.