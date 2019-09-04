‘It’s not your money, I need more,’ robbery suspect told Ace Hardware employee, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public to help identify a robbery suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money on Aug. 24 from the Ace Hardware located at 95116 Cortez Road.

Just before 2 p.m., the suspect walked into the store wearing a hat and a scarf or bandanna covering his face and demanded money from an employee at the cash register, deputies say.

According to a MCSO press release, the employee asked him why he was doing this and he said he was unemployed and needed the money.

The suspect never implied he was armed, but the employee handed over a small amount of cash from the register, at which time the suspect said, “It’s not your money, I need more,” the release states.

The employee handed him more money while using her radio to alert coworkers she was being robbed, deputies say.

The suspect left the store and headed to the south and an ensuing search did not locate the suspect.

According to the release, the male could be between the ages of 20-40, but appears to be closer to the mid 20s with short blonde or reddish hair. He was last seen wearing maroon sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt, white baseball cap and red fabric gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

