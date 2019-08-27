Bradenton man pulled his pants down to his ankles and danced in traffic, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 33-year-old Bradenton was out on bond on a an aggravated assault charge in March, but he is back behind bars after witnesses reported he exposed himself while dancing in the middle of traffic, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, after Bernard Storey did his dance routine in the 5700 block of 14th Street West on Aug. 25 at about 2:30 p.m., Storey went inside Red Lobster.

Deputies say two separate witnesses were interviewed, including one female who was asked if Storey exposed himself while he was dancing in traffic. The witness confirmed that was the case, but later modified her statement, according to the report.

As deputies approached Storey inside the restaurant, he “immediately became verbally combative,” and accused a deputy of “racial profiling,” according to the report.

Storey continued to refuse the orders of the deputy to put his phone down so deputies began to place him under arrest, at which time he resisted and, “began to scream police brutality,” deputies say.

Storey was escorted from the restaurant in handcuffs as he let loose a barrage of profanity, the report states.

The witnesses were interviewed a second time and told deputies that Storey wasn’t fully naked, but he had pulled his pants down to his ankles and was dancing in traffic in his underwear.

Storey was booked into the Manatee County jail on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. He remains in custody after his bonds were revoked on the unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

According to jail records, Storey has a history of trespassing arrests dating back to 2011.