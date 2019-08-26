Crime
Teen brought a loaded gun to school. Now he’s charged with firearm possession, cops say
An Auburndale High School student in Central Florida faces a felony charge for bringing a gun to campus, police say.
Auburndale police arrested and charged a 14-year-old freshman with possession of a firearm on a school campus Monday, according to a press release. Authorities say he had a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun in his backpack.
A fellow student first alerted Auburndale staff. When police located the freshman, they found the gun along with target rounds in his backpack.
The 14-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow.
This arrest comes just three days after Davie police charged a teenager with sending messages on social media about shooting up a school.
