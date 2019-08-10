Man arrested after posting a Walmart gun threat to Facebook, Florida cops say

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Winter Park man is accused of posting a gun threat on Facebook after a shooting in El Paso killed 22 people.

“3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back,” he posted. “Don’t go to Walmart next week.”

Richard Clayton, 26, was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents on Friday, the agency announced. FDLE investigators said they believe that Clayton follows white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats to Facebook using fake accounts.

Clayton was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, NBC 6 reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Clayton has previously been charged with traffic infractions, including driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving under the influence, according to Spectrum News 13.