Bradenton man charged with capital sexual battery of a child, cops say

A 38-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after sexually abusing a child, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Guzman is charged with capital sexual battery and four felony counts of sexual battery by custodial family and was booked into the Manatee County Jail on Monday and is being held without bond.

According to the heavily redacted arrest report, a now 14-year-old reported to deputies that Guzman had been having sex with the child until as recently as July 25 and sexual contact had begun before the child was 12.

Deputies say Guzman would wait for the child’s mother to leave for work in the morning and enter the child’s bedroom, where he would engage the child in sexual activities.

The child described a unique feature involving skin pigmentation in the area of Guzman’s genitals area and deputies confirmed the description.

Deputies spoke with Guzman, who denied the allegations and claimed the child has never seen him naked. According to the report, Guzman told deputies he had no explanation as to why the child could describe that area of his body.