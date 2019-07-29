‘I am God.’ Keys man accused in beating of a 72-year-old security guard that tore an ear

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Key West man was jailed after police said he beat a 72-year-old man so badly that he had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital.

Nicholas Ray Malicoat, 37, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a person 65 or older and misdemeanor battery.

Police said they don’t know what Malicoat’s motive was for the attack.

Joe Fernandez, a security guard who lives in the 5400 block of Robyn Lane on Stock Island, suffered a torn ear in the morning attack and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Earlier Saturday, Fernandez’s roommate told police he came home about 9 a.m. after working all night as a security guard at a downtown Key West bar and went to bed.

About 30 minutes later, the roommate heard a commotion in the house and left his room to find Malicoat on top of Fernandez punching him, police said.

Fernandez was bleeding profusely and there was a large amount of blood on the floor, police said.

The roommate confronted Malicoat and asked him who he was.

“I am God,” Malicoat responded, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The roommate kicked Malicoat off Fernandez and chased him out of the home.

Fernandez later identified Malicoat as his attacker, Lindhardt said.

Malicoat declined to speak to detectives. Fernandez and his roommate both work at the same Key West bar.

On Monday, Malicoat remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $105,000 bond.