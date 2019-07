One person is dead after an early Wednesday shooting at The Office strip club in North Miami-Dade, police say.

Bullets made contact with three men at 250 NE 183rd St., according to Miami-Dade police, who were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. One was just grazed. Two were taken to Aventura Hospital, where one died.

my mom at work and said they're shooting at the office....... I'm thinking she's talking about HER office but it's THE office.... — cee-daniel. (@infamousHype__) July 24, 2019

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.