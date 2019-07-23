Crime
Two people killed, two injured in Broward shooting
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Pembroke Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
A car showed up at the Broward Sheriff’S Office substation at 3201 W Hallandale Beach Blvd. with three wounded people, BSO said.
The three were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where one later died, BSO said.
Detectives learned from the driver that the shooting happened at an auto-body shop at 2401 SW 31st St. in Pembroke Park.
At the auto-body shop detectives found a man who had been shot and killed, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Coleman-Wright said detectives were on the scene collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.
