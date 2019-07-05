Ex-assistant principal likely faces death penalty in case of murdered high school teacher

State attorney announces the arrest of former Norland assistant principal State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announces the arrest of former Miami Norland Senior High School assistant principal, Ernest Joseph Roberts, 39, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Police say Roberts is responsible for the murder of Kameela Russell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announces the arrest of former Miami Norland Senior High School assistant principal, Ernest Joseph Roberts, 39, on Friday, June 14, 2019. Police say Roberts is responsible for the murder of Kameela Russell.

Prosecutors plan to seek an indictment against the ex-Norland High assistant principal accused of murdering a teacher — which means he’ll likely face the death penalty.

Ernest Joseph Roberts appeared in a Miami-Dade court Friday for arraignment as prosecutors announced they will go to a grand jury to get an indictment for first-degree murder. In Miami-Dade, prosecutors automatically seek the death penalty on all first-degree murder cases when they are filed.

For now, Roberts is charged with second-degree murder. Roberts pleaded not guilty, through court documents filed by lawyer Rod Vereen.

“There shouldn’t be a rush to judgment. My client is being convicted in the court of public opinion, and they don’t know the facts of the case,” Vereen told the Herald on Friday. “Let justice run its court. My client is innocent until proven guilty.”

Roberts, 39, is accused of murdering Kameela Russell, a teacher and test proctor at Norland High in North Miami-Dade. The popular educator disappeared on May 15, failing to pick up her daughter at a relatives’ home in Miami Gardens.

Her body was found days later in a canal near Roberts’ home. From the beginning, he was the chief suspect — Russell was last seen alive pulling her car into the front his home that evening.

Court documents paint a compelling circumstantial case against Roberts, who had been friends with Russell since childhood and was even the godfather of her children.

Miami Gardens police detectives say Russell’s blood was found on an Amazon box inside his bedroom, which had been thoroughly cleaned with bleach. Surveillance video from a neighbor showed her pulling in his house. He is seen putting something — believed to be her body — in her trunk, then driving her car away, according to the arrest warrant.





He also tried enlisting the help of a school janitor to get rid of her car, even penning him a note and leaving it for him hidden inside a cabinet at Linda Lentin K-8 Center in North Miami, where he’d been most recently working.

“Do you know anyone that can chop up a car? If so or make it ‘disappear’ take these keys,” Roberts’ note read, according to the warrant. “Its behind the speedway racetrack on 441 by County line. Friends are gone and need it to disappear. If not leave it + I’ll work it out later. THROW THIS NOTE AWAY!”

According to police, Roberts also told the janitor that an intruder broke into his home and he hit and killed the person with a baseball bat. Roberts even asked the janitor “how to get rid of the blood stains,” the warrant said.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Russell died of blunt force trauma. Investigators have not determined a motive.