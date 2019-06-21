Paraguayan extradited to Miami for key role in huge money laundering schemes, feds say

Ciudad del Este

A Paraguayan businessman accused of moving hundreds of millions of dollars around the globe for drug traffickers and other criminals with suspected links to the terrorist group Hezbollah was extradited Thursday to Miami to face money laundering charges in the United States.

Nader Mohamad Farhat, operator of one of the biggest currency exchange businesses in the Tri-Border Area of Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, has his first appearance in Miami federal court Friday to decide whether he will face money laundering charges in Miami or in New York.

Farhat is perhaps the biggest U.S. target ever to be extradited from the Paraguayan hub, which federal authorities consider a giant washing machine for Latin American drug profits, knockoff consumer goods and terrorist fund-raising.

Authorities say vast sums of illicit money move through currency exchange businesses in Paraguay — described recently as a “very notorious area” by a prosecutor in Miami federal court — to finance Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist group aligned with Iran. The Shiite militant group has gained political and financial influence far beyond its base in Lebanon, extending all the way to South America, New York and Miami.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami confirmed that Farhat was extradited to the United States, but declined to comment about whether he has been charged with money laundering here — despite mention of such a Miami case in New York federal court records. Two similar criminal cases filed in New York portray Farhat as the head of a currency exchange business in Paraguay that moves hundreds of millions of dollars to and from the United States and other parts of the world.

Farhat, who is of Lebanese descent, and his supporters have been fighting his extradition since his arrest on May 17, 2018, by Paraguayan authorities, who were assisted by Drug Enforcement Administration agents. The Lebanese Embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay’s capital, pressured the Paraguayan government to reject the U.S. request for his extradition, to no avail.





Farhat is connected to at least four criminal cases in Miami and New York involving extensive wire payments for consumer products as well as drug-related money transfers around the globe, according to federal court records and law enforcement authorities. Among the case investigators are FBI, Homeland Security and other federal agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Over the past decade, U.S. authorities in Miami and New York have been using money-laundering laws to disrupt Hezbollah’s alleged financial network in the Tri-Border Area, mainly because it is so difficult to prove that the international circulation of money directly supports terrorist activities aimed at Israel and other Western allies. Farhat has not been charged with any terrorism-related offense, only with playing a central role in money laundering conspiracies.

Farhat and one of his customers, Mahmoud Ali Barakat, who imports cellphones from the U.S. to his chain of stores in Paraguay, have been charged together with conspiring to commit money laundering by promoting drug trafficking, unlicensed money transmitting and wire fraud. Farhat, also known as “Diesel,” is also charged alone with money laundering stemming from an undercover federal operation involving purported drug proceeds. Barakat, who was extradited last November to New York, was not implicated in that sting.





Barakat only used Farhat’s money-exchange business, Cambios Unique S.A., for his money transfers to the United States. Technically, the company is owned by Farhat’s wife, Renata Wu., according to court records.

Federal prosecutors pointed out in court papers that the Farhat-Barakat case is related to another money-laundering conspiracy indictment filed in New York, charging seven defendants last November. That case accuses two owners of several electronics and mobile-phone businesses in New York and Miami of using the import-export companies to transfer proceeds from financial crimes and the sale of narcotics in the United States to drug dealers in South America.

The lead defendant is Enayatullah Khwaja, a New Yorker who owns and manages Tronix Telecom Corp., and also manages Sysco International, which share a warehouse in Miami. His cousin, Abdulrahman Khwaja, also named as a defendant, is a New Yorker who owns and manages similar businesses, including ISK Corp., Solid Wireless and Solid Electronics in Miami.

Farhat not only has direct links to the Khwaja and Barakat cases, but his currency-exchange business in Paraguay is also implicated in a Miami money-laundering case, according to federal law enforcement sources.





Farhat’s money-exchange company — located in the Jebai Center, the most upscale shopping mall in Ciudad del Este — helped finance the distribution of counterfeit electronics goods as well as wire transfers totaling millions of dollars, the sources said.

One of his customers was Ali Nasreeddine Kassir, a Lebanese-born businessman who was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court last November to passport fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering. According to his plea agreement, Kassir used his shipping company, An Imex Inc., to import counterfeit Apple iPhone batteries and Samsung car chargers from China. In Miami, Kassir exported the products via direct cargo flights to electronics retailers in Ciudad del Este.

After he was caught orchestrating the illicit shipments in 2015-17, Kassir used another company, 4GGlobal Trading, as a shell in an attempt to evade detection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to a statement filed with his plea deal.

Over a three-year period, Kassir withdrew almost $155 million from his An Imex account, the majority of the funds for wire transfers, the statement said. Yet, despite his business claiming to consist almost entirely of exporting goods to Paraguay, the value of the products he reported to U.S. Customs was about $85 million.

The huge discrepancy totaled almost $70 million in suspicious wire transfers, prosecutors said.

