Miami can fire cop, state appeals court rules — but it’s not because of links to murder case

After years of court and arbitration victories returned him to his job, the Third District Court of Appeal this week determined that the city of Miami had the right to fire police officer Adrian Gonzalez for refusing to submit a urine test. The officer was initially fired after refusing to cooperate with police about a homicide investigation in which he was implicated. Miami

Adrian Rodriguez, a Miami cop who has spent the past six years thwarting police department attempts to fire him after he was implicated in a murder, lost a major legal battle Wednesday when a state appeals court ruled the department had the power to toss him off the force for refusing to submit a drug test.

Implicated in the shooting death of a former U.S. Marine during a robbery at a mobile phone store where he worked almost a decade ago, Rodriguez had successfully fought off a string of arbitration and court proceedings since his initial firing in 2016 when he clammed up after detectives tried to interview him.

The string of rulings in his favor, though, came to an end this week when the Third District Court of Appeal determined that the city was not in contempt of an arbitration order when Rodriguez was fired last August after refusing to submit a urinalysis. The city of Miami argued it couldn’t reinstate the officer without a drug test because his training requirements had lapsed in 2017 after he’d been separated from the department for more than six months.

Simply, after six years of being unable to fire the officer for his alleged involvement in a murder, Miami finally had him removed because he refused to pee into a cup.

“The judge made the right decision,” said Miami Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier. “He was a city of Miami police officer who refused to cooperate on a homicide investigation.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rodriguez planned yet another appeal after the court ruling. Calls to his attorney had not been returned by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Rodriguez was an employee at an Allapattah MetroPCS store in 2007 when store manager Yosbel Millares, a former U.S. Marine who was about to become a father, was shot to death. He was killed in the parking lot of the store while he was on his way to deposit money. Homicide detectives never believed the store was randomly targeted. Rodriguez was interviewed the day of the shooting but was not suspected of being involved.

Rodriguez became a city of Miami police officer a year later. By 2010, he was implicated in the murder when detectives learned from Kissimmee police that Rodriguez’s brother had confided to a friend in jail details about the crime that were unknown to the public. Included in those details was the alleged involvement of Rodriguez and his father Norberto Rodriguez. The call to the jailhouse was recorded by police.





When detectives tried to interview Rodriguez in 2013 about his father’s involvement in the murder, the officer invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination. He was fired in 2016, but won a series of arbitration and court hearings that allowed for his reinstatement, including one last August by the very same court of appeals that may have ended his policing career this week.

In that ruling, the court upheld an arbiter’s determination that Rodriguez was well within his rights to invoke the Fifth Amendment. After the ruling, the city fired Rodriguez again for failing to submit a urine test. Almost immediately, Rodriguez and his attorney Gibbons filed a motion to hold Police Chief Jorge Colina and the city in contempt for the firing. It was that firing that the Third DCA upheld Wednesday.



