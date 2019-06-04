BSO fires former Parkland school deputy Scot Peterson. Then, he’s charged with felonies

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

As Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the firing of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school resource officer Scot Peterson and BSO Sgt. Brian Miller for “neglect of duties” during the Parkland high school tragedy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Peterson Tuesday.





Peterson was charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury in connection with the Feb. 14, 2018, mass murder of 14 students and three adults at the Parkland school by Nikolas Cruz. Six of the seven child neglect counts are second-degree felonies, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said, with the seventh being a misdemeanor “because the child was not severely injured.” The rest of the charges are misdemeanors.

The Broward SAO office says Peterson will be booked into Broward County Jail and have a $102,000 bond.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was among the Stoneman Douglas High students killed, said “Every time (Peterson) knowingly lied, he caused further pain to the families. He could have saved some of the 17...He could have saved my daughter and he didn’t. He needs to rot in Hell.”

Peterson’s action by inaction during the mass shooting has been castigated by survivors and law enforcement alike, including former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. Israel, who had no immediate comment, was removed as Broward Sheriff by Gov. Ron DeSantis over the agency’s actions during the tragedy.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

The FDLE’s arrest announcement said “Peterson was the school resource officer at MSD High School during the school shooting. The investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.”

As for the firings, “We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Tony said. “I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”