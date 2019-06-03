Who is Solomon Stinson? A lifelong educator, and now a shooting suspect

Solomon Stinson is the suspect in an attempted homicide in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall Sunday afternoon. HERALD/STAFF

In his prime, Solomon Stinson was an educator, a community leader and school-district power broker.

Now, he is the suspect in Sunday’s shooting at Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Before Stinson became a three-time re-elected Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board member, he started at the first rung of the education ladder: schoolteacher.





In the early 1960s, he left his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to begin a teaching career in Miami, according to Miami Herald archives.

That career started at Holmes Elementary School in Miami, according to The Black Archives, History and Research Foundation, Inc.





From there he quickly climbed the ladder.

About eight years after his teaching start he became the assistant principal at Rainbow Park Elementary in Opa-locka. Two years later, he moved a few miles away to North Glade Elementary to be its principal, the foundation said.





Stinson wasn’t done climbing his way up the ranks. In 1977, he went from being on the front lines of education to being in the background as an administrator.

He started his new role as an area line director for elementary and secondary schools. Fast-forward 14 years, and Stinson was the deputy superintendent of school operations, receiving four promotions in that gap, according to the foundation. This position is responsible for the day-to-day operation of all schools in the public school system.





Throughout his career he had his eye on the big prize — superintendent, according to archives.

He was considered for the school-district’s top job three times. He was never selected.

But that didn’t stop Stinson from ascending the ranks of school-district administrator.

In 1996, he became a School Board member and won the seat by a huge margin, even though his campaign experienced several speed bumps. Those included DUI charges to which he pleaded no contest, according to the Miami Herald at the time. He retired after three consecutive terms in 2010.

In 2017, the School Board recognized Stinson for his leadership through the years.

During his time as administrator and board member, he had been accused of nepotism and cronyism, archives said, and at times, exercising too much influence over a past superintendent.

He wasn’t only involved in the education system of Miami-Dade. He also worked in and with the community.

Through the years Stinson has become a member of several community organizations, including the Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America, the Junior Achievement of Greater Miami and the Family Christian Association of America.