Bradenton man found guilty of murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter

Video clip of police interview with baby murder defendant In an recorded interview with Bradenton Police Det. Jim Curulla, Eric Neri tells different versions of what happened to baby Tariah White, who died from a blow to the back of the head. Neri is on trial for the baby's murder. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In an recorded interview with Bradenton Police Det. Jim Curulla, Eric Neri tells different versions of what happened to baby Tariah White, who died from a blow to the back of the head. Neri is on trial for the baby's murder.

A Bradenton man was found guilty on Friday of murdering his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter in 2016.

Tariah White and her 3-year-old brother were home alone with their mother’s boyfriend, Eric “Kiwi” Neri Jr., on Aug. 23, 2016, for about two hours before the children’s grandmother arrived at the home and found the infant was cold to the touch and had discharge coming from her nose. The grandmother rushed Tariah to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead.

One side of the courtroom was filled with Tariah’s family, including her grandmother and aunt, as the verdict was read. Outside the courthouse they all were very pleased with the verdict, thanking assistant state attorneys Julie Binkley and Lauren Benson.

“Our community suffered a senseless death when Tariah White was murdered. Although nothing can ever bring back the life of this beautiful child, we can be comforted by the fact that the person responsible has been held accountable, and for that, we are grateful,” Binkley said in a statement to the Bradenton Herald.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The jury deliberated for about four hours before reaching a verdict just after 5 p.m. Friday.

“We recognize how difficult it is for jurors to hear this kind of evidence and we appreciate their ability to set aside their emotions and listen to difficult facts and apply them to the law,” Binkley said. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work of law enforcement in this case in ensuring the safety of our community.”

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set. Neri faces up to life in prison.

Neri was shedding a tear as he walked out of the courtroom handcuffed and shackled.

It was one single blow to the back of the head that caused the skull fracture and brain bleeding that killed Tariah, medical examiner Dr. Phoutthassone Thirakul said on Thursday. She ruled the death a homicide, finding it couldn’t be accidental.

Tariah White

Forensic pathologist and board certified neuro-pathologist Dr. Laura Hair agreed with Thirakul that none of Neri’s four explanations were consistent with Tariah’s injuries. Hair had examined Tariah’s brain, finding significant swelling, and also examined the infant’s eyes, in order to make her conclusions.





Based on an optic-nerve sheath hemorrhage in Tariah’s eyes, Hair concluded that the infant had suffered a traumatic brain injury that from her experience was the result of abuse.

Eric Neri, center, stands between his attorneys, Destiny Prater and Anne Hunter as potential jurors entered the courtroom Monday morning for his trial. Neri is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 10-month-old Tariah White. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Neri’s four conflicting explanations for Tariah’s injuries during a redacted version of a seven-hour-long recorded interview with Bradenton police detectives played out in court Wednesday.

After first claiming ignorance, Neri then switched the blame to his girlfriend, Tariah’s mother. He first said she dropped Tariah on the television, then that Tariah fell off the bed repeatedly while in her care and later said that she dropped Tariah in front of the television, and the child hit her head.

SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Laura Hair, forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, does not believe Eric Neri's different explanation for baby Tariah White's fatal injuries could be the cause of her death.

His final explanation to detectives was that he was cooking while playing with Tariah’s brother, and that when he ran to the kitchen while holding Tariah to check on the food, he slipped and fell on top of her.





Neri is still facing charges of child abuse, aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child involving injuries that Tariah’s brother also sustained. The boy, 3 years old at the time his sister was murdered, was hospitalized for several days after he sustained skull fractures, a leg fracture and bruises all over his body.