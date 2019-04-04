Bradenton mom didn’t let cops check on baby’s welfare. They have been found safe

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A four-month-old baby and his mother have been found safe two days after the woman went missing when authorities wanted to check on the child’s welfare.

Martha Smith, 24, appeared in dependency court on Tuesday for a hearing regarding the placement of her 4-year-old child, which she does not currently have custody of. When Circuit Judge Teresa Dees learned of the younger child, Smith was ordered to produce the 4-month-old for a welfare check.

Smith told Dees that the infant was with his father in New York, but the father later told investigators that he was in Florida, sparking a search for the mother and child.

On Thursday evening, Smith and her 4-month-old son were found in Tampa, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren. The baby was reported to be safe.

Smith has not been arrested but is facing charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mother has not been following the case plan given to her by child welfare workers involving her 4-year-old. She is currently not due back in dependency court for that case until June 18.