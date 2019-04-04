Doctors say Bradenton man’s explanations inconsistent with fatal trauma

Forensic pathologist shoots down defense’s explanations for baby’s fatal injuries Dr. Laura Hair, forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, does not believe Eric Neri's different explanation for baby Tariah White's fatal injuries could be the cause of her death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Laura Hair, forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, does not believe Eric Neri's different explanation for baby Tariah White's fatal injuries could be the cause of her death.

Blunt force trauma to the back of 10-month-old Tariah White’s head caused the skull fracture and brain bleeding that killed her, doctors testified on Thursday.

The infant’s mother’s boyfriend, Eric P. Neri Jr., gave Bradenton police detectives four different explanations as to how Tariah may have sustained the injuries during a recorded interviewed played in court on Wednesday. But both doctors said those explanations were inconsistent with the injuries they observed and that the injury was not accidental.

Neri, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in Tariah’s death. According to police and prosecutors, Tariah and her 3-year-old brother had been home alone with Neri on Aug. 23, 2016, during the two-hour time period when she sustained the fatal injuries.

When their grandmother arrived at the home and Tariah was cold to the touch and had discharge coming from her nose, she rushed the girl to Manatee Memorial Hospital. The infant was declared dead at the hospital.





The murder trial got underway on Monday.

On Thursday, jurors got to see the extent of Tariah’s injuries. Autopsy photos of her badly bruised face, skull fracture and severe brain bleeding were among the images presented during medical examiner Dr. Phoutthassone Thirakul’s testimony.

Bruises on Tariah’s face were consistent with bruises on her brain, the medical examiner pointed out. The severe hemorrhage on one side of the baby’s brain was also apparent by looking at photos.

The force needed to cause the skull fracture Tariah suffered would be “consistent with force of car crashes rather than simple, short distance falls,” Thirakul said.

Dr. Phoutthassone Thirakul, medical examiner, testifies regarding the injuries of Tariah White and what kind of force could have caused them in the trial of Eric Neri for the baby’s death. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Thirakul ruled the manner of death to be homicide, not accidental.

“The injuries that I noted are far beyond that of a fall from a caregiver,” Thirakul said.

Dr. Laura Hair, a forensic pathologist and board certified neuro-pathologist who was given Tariah’s brain and eyes by the medical examiner for further examination, found that her brain had been very swollen.

“Baby skulls are very pliable so it usually takes a lot of force to fracture them,” Hair said.

In addition to Tariah’s brain, Hair also examined the baby’s eyes, she said, which is typically done in these types of cases in the search for cause. In additional to a retinal hemorrhage, Tariah also had an optic nerve sheath hemorrhage, which could only be caused by one of the three: hemophilia, brain cancer or a traumatic brain injury.

Laura Hair, forensic neuroscience-pathologist, among other specialties, testifies regarding the injuries of Tariah White and what kind of force could have caused them in the trial of Eric Neri for the baby’s death. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

In Tariah’s case, Hair’s opinion was that the hemorrhage was caused by a traumatic brain injury. Based on her experience, it is seen in abusive head injuries and can’t be seen in short falls, contrary to all of Neri’s explanations to police.

The state rested its case on Thursday and the defense may call one witness on Friday. Neri, however, is not expected to testify.

The case is expected to be handed over to the jury on Friday after both sides present their closing arguments.