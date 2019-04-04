Bradenton man gets life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping, raping 5-year-old girl

Dominick Hawkins: Guilty of rape and kidnapping It took a jury about an hour and a half to come to a guilty verdict in the trial of Dominick Hawkins for the rape and kidnapping of a 5-year-old child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It took a jury about an hour and a half to come to a guilty verdict in the trial of Dominick Hawkins for the rape and kidnapping of a 5-year-old child.

The man responsible for kidnapping and raping a 5-year-old girl in Bradenton in 2013 was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty as charged on Thursday.

Defendant Dominick Hawkins broke a sweat for the first time on Thursday morning, as a DNA expert linked him to the clothes a 5-year-old Bradenton girl was wearing on July 15, 2013, when she was kidnapped and raped.





Evidence also linked him to the abandoned mobile home where the rape occurred, the expert said during Hawkins’ trial on Thursday.

Hawkins’ DNA and the victim’s DNA were also found on the orange shirt that Hawkins was seen wearing that day.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the jury began deliberating Hawkins’ fate. About an hour and a half later, Hawkins was found guilty as charged of kidnapping a minor under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a minor under the age of 12.

Hawkins, 41, then received his automatic life sentence.

Up until the DNA expert’s testimony, Hawkins appeared to have no reactions as the state attorney’s office presented its evidence against him, including the victim’s testimony, video surveillance footage capturing him with the girl and video footage capturing him trying to get onto a bus to leave town as the victim ran home.





One DNA profile identified on the victim’s shorts matched Hawkins’ DNA to a certainty of one in 37 billion if a random person’s DNA were compared, according to Mary Loten, a DNA analyst with DNA Labs International.

Hawkins’ DNA was also identified in semen found on the orange shirt he was seen wearing that day and on the carpet inside the mobile home, to a certainty of one in 710 sextillion random people. Such a complete profile amounted to an “exact match,” Loten said.

Dominick Hawkins listens to DNA testimony during his trial for the rape of a 5-year-old girl. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

One of the victim’s hair strands was also identified on the orange shirt Hawkins was seen wearing, to a certainty of one in 9.1 trillion random people.

Mary Loten, DNA expert with DNA Labs, International testifies regarding DNA found during the investigation of Dominick Hawkins. Hawkins is on trial for the rape of a 5-year-old girl. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The trial got underway on Monday, nearly six years after the kidnapping and rape occurred.

The victim, now 11 years old, detailed on Tuesday how a man lured her away from the Wayside Glens mobile home park on U.S. 41 where she lived to the nearby India Bazaar convenience store with an offer to buy her candy. She had intended to go home after he bought her candy, which was captured on the store’s various surveillance cameras, but Hawkins took her to the nearby Aloha Estates mobile home park where he said he lived and was having a party.

When they arrived at the dilapidated and abandoned mobile home, Hawkins began choking her, told her to be quiet, threw her on the ground and raped her, she said.

