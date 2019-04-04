Bradenton woman, Tampa man arrested after elderly woman was robbed at Publix, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 19-year-old Bradenton woman and a Tampa man were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Sarasota Publix in March, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m. on March 27, Sarasota police were called to the Publix in the 3800 block of South Osprey Avenue, where an elderly woman told officers she was robbed at gunpoint while putting groceries in her car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she was confronted by a man with a gun who ordered her to hand over her purse.

When she refused, the woman said the man told her he would shoot her in the face. She started to take her purse off her shoulder and the man grabbed it before getting into the passenger side of a vehicle parked next to her, according to the affidavit.

Video footage showed the vehicle drove off from the area. Other surveillance cameras allowed police to track the vehicle’s path as it traveled from the Publix to a gas station, where video footage showed a man and woman walk inside, according to the affidavit.

Using databases and the vehicle owner’s information, investigators determined the woman from the gas station surveillance video was 19-year-old Kylee Follett, the daughter of the vehicle’s registered owner.

Investigators believe it was “highly probable” that Follett was driving her father’s vehicle during the Publix robbery, according to the affidavit. However, video footage at the gas station showed a woman getting out of the passenger side and placing a bag in the trunk.

Though the woman’s purse was stolen, most of her belongings were found inside trash cans at a gas station shortly after the incident, according to police.

Follett, of Bradenton, and Quantevius Ghee, 24, of Tampa, were found by Tampa police on Tuesday at the International Plaza mall. They were taken into custody on warrants issued in connection with the armed robbery.

Follett faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm — principal, while Ghee faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm. Both remained in Hillsborough County jail as of Thursday, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.