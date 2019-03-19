Florida lawmaker accused of trespassing and criminal mischief at her former home

State Rep. Emily Slosberg has been charged with misdemeanor trespass and criminal mischief in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
The location of the alleged Jan. 4 crimes, according to an incident report: Slosberg’s former Boca Raton home in the 6100 block of Caliente Lane.
The charging document says Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, damaged the door locks at the home and entered without permission of the owners. Palm Beach County property records say those owners are married couple William Herrera and Diosada Roman, to whom Slosberg sold the three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1980 townhouse on Dec. 26.
Though the case is filed in Palm Beach County, it’s being handled by Broward’s State Attorney’s Office after an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In that order, DeSantis said Palm Beach State Attorney David Aronberg claimed a “close working relationship” between his office and Slosberg, and requested the case be handled by another prosecutor’s office.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments