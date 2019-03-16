A 6-year-old boy died after finding a loaded gun in a home, police say

A 6-year-old boy died Saturday morning after finding a loaded gun and shooting himself in the head inside a Miami Gardens home, police confirmed.
Miami Gardens Public Information Officer Carolyn Frazier, who responded to the scene, said officers received a 911 call about 9 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting in the 2100 block of NW 27th Court.
Frazier said a boy sustained a serious gunshot injury while in the supervision of two caretakers.
The boy’s parents were not at the home, and it remains unclear if the individuals at the home at the time of the shooting are the boy’s permanent caretakers.
The boy, whose name has not been released and age Frazier did not disclose, was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. He later died, police said.
By Saturday afternoon, yellow tape surrounded the block, which is tucked in a residential neighborhood west of Northwest 27th Avenue. Police cars dotted the street and investigators stood on the front lawn speaking to several people.
At about 12:45 p.m., a group of mourners — apparently relatives — pleaded with police to enter the crime scene. They declined to speak with assembled media, but looked on with tears welling in their eyes.
No one has been arrested, but charges could come if it is determined the owner of the handgun used in the shooting recklessly failed to store the gun safely.
“We’re not exactly sure how the incident occurred,” Frazier said. “We do have investigators speaking with witnesses who were at the scene when the incident occurred.”
Carlos Austin, a spokesman for Miami Gardens police, said the incident should serve as a reminder to gun owners to properly store weapons.
“The message from the police department is to secure your guns as is required by law,” Austin said. “Because tragedies like this can be avoided.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
