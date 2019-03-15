Court docket says accused pipe bomb mailer Cesar Sayoc expected to plead guilty

Former bodybuilder, male stripper and South Florida pizza delivery man Cesar Sayoc, accused in October of mailing pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump, appears ready to plead guilty in federal court in New York.
The online court docket for Sayoc’s case says, “The pretrial conference scheduled for March 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. is now a plea.”
To which charges Sayoc will plead guilty isn’t addressed. An email and a call to the federal public defender’s haven’t been returned.
Sayoc sits in federal jail in Manhattan. He faces five counts of use of weapons of mass destruction, five counts of threats by interstate communications, five counts of illegal mailing of explosives, five counts of explosives used in commission of felony and five counts of a destructive device used in relation to crimes of violence. Also, he’s charged with threats against former presidents and their families, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.
The criminal complaint says Sayoc targeted former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (and, by reference, her husband, former President Bill Clinton), former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, billionaire citizen George Soros, and actor and director Robert De Niro.
When arrested, Sayoc was living out of a van paneled with signs and stickers praising Trump and designs that showed former President Obama and Hilary Clinton in crosshairs. He sometimes showered on Hollywood Beach.
The Brooklyn-born 56-year-old struggled to find a comfortable place in life, leading to arrests for shoplifting, steroid possession and making bomb threats against FPL employees.
