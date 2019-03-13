Video shows FHP trooper fatally shoot driver during traffic stop in North Miami-Dade

A motorist disobeying commands from law enforcement and who appeared to steer a vehicle toward a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed near the entrance to the Golden Glades Park & Ride Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Video taken by a bystander and making the rounds on social media, shows a white car apparently striking the trooper before the driver is fatally shot.
By late Wednesday morning the FHP, which is investigating the incident, had not released the name of the trooper who fired the weapon or the driver who was killed. The incident happened at Northwest 7th Avenue and 160th Street at about 7 p.m.
“A traffic stop turned into a confrontation and the trooper was forced to use his firearm and fatally injure the driver,” said FHP Spokesman Alejandro Camacho.
Law enforcement did not say what traffic violation had been committed that forced the trooper to try and stop the vehicle.
Bill Smith, president of the Florida Chapter of the FHP said though two officers appear in the video, only one fired a weapon.
“Obviously something was going on with that driver that wasn’t legal. That’s why she wouldn’t stop,” said Smith, who later said he wasn’t entirely certain if the driver was a woman. “He [the FHP trooper] felt his life was in danger from the vehicle.”
The bystander footage, making the rounds on social media and obtained by law enforcement, shows the deadly encounter between the driver of a white car and troopers on Tuesday night at the entrance of the Golden Glades Park & Ride. The Herald obtained the footage from a law-enforcement source.
The video shows the white car trying to drive away and a trooper, on foot and on the passenger side, with his gun pointed at the driver. The trooper appears to be ordering the driver to stop. The trooper appears to fall after being struck by the slow-moving car.
It is unclear if the trooper who fell was the one who fired. The video also shows at least two troopers’ black patrol cars parked on the scene.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating what led to the shooting. Prosecutors will eventually determine if the shooting was justified or not.
