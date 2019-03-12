Crime

Amber Alert for 2-year-old Wisconsin girl. Father may be on way to Florida, reports say

By Carli Teproff

March 12, 2019 11:14 PM

Milwaukee Police Department
A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who last seen Monday in Milwaukee.

Noelani Robinson is believed to be with her father, 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, who according to news reports has ties to Florida.

Higgins, according to Action 2 News in Wisconsin, is a suspect in the shooting death of Noelani’s mother Sierra Robinson, 24, which happened on Monday. Another woman was also wounded in that shooting, the station reported.

Police say the pair could be in a black SUV. Fox 32 News out of Chicago reported the car had a Florida tag, HVCZ95.

Higgins, who has several face tattoos, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.

Carli Teproff

