Amber Alert for 2-year-old Wisconsin girl. Father may be on way to Florida, reports say

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who last seen Monday in Milwaukee.
Noelani Robinson is believed to be with her father, 33-year-old Dariaz Higgins, who according to news reports has ties to Florida.
Higgins, according to Action 2 News in Wisconsin, is a suspect in the shooting death of Noelani’s mother Sierra Robinson, 24, which happened on Monday. Another woman was also wounded in that shooting, the station reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Police say the pair could be in a black SUV. Fox 32 News out of Chicago reported the car had a Florida tag, HVCZ95.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.
Comments