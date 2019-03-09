Crime

Cops search for fleeing captain after hit-and-run threatens to sink 44-foot boat

By Martin Vassolo

March 09, 2019 10:03 PM

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for boat captain suspected of a nautical hit-and-run that tore a gaping hole in a docked 44-foot boat on Saturday evening and is threatening to sink the ship.

About 8:36 p.m., a boat passing along the New River near the 700 block of North Rio Vista Blvd. struck the docked ship and did not stop. Photos of the ship show its stern taking on water and slowly sinking into the New River.

big boat _fitted.jpeg 2.jpeg
Fort Lauderdale Police is searching for a captain suspected of hitting a 44-foot ship, which is slowly sinking into the New River, and leaving the area before authorities could arrive. The boat is taking on water.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

“The [sinking of the] back half of the boat is already underway,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Batallion Chief and Public Information Officer Stephen Gollan. “They are actively trying to pump it to keep the rest above water.”

No injuries were reported.

Martin Vassolo

Martin Vassolo is a general assignment reporter on the Miami Herald’s metro desk. He was a member of the Herald’s reporting team covering the 2018 midterm elections and Florida’s recount. Previously, he worked as a political reporting intern with the Herald and as editor-in-chief of the University of Florida’s student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator.

  Comments  