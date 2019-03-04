Florida cop struck during foot pursuit still in serious condition as video is released

The identity of the Boynton Beach police officer hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect Wednesday was released Monday along with dashcam video showing the moment he was hit.
Officer Greg Wertman, with Boynton Beach police since last July, remains in serious condition, according to a department spokesperson. Through the department, Wertman’s family issued a public statement that read, in part:
“We are so appreciative of the community for the outpouring of support for Greg. His condition continues to improve daily, which we believe has a lot to do with the power of prayer.
“We are eternally grateful to Greg’s brothers and sisters at the Boynton Beach Police Department, who have not left his side since he was hurt and have made sure we have everything we need so that we can focus on his recovery; and to the miracle workers at Delray Medical Center, who are giving Greg the best possible care.
“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the people who saw Greg get injured and immediately got out of their cars and went to help him. You are heroes to us, and we hope to one day thank you personally.
“Finally, we send our gratitude to the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue crew who rendered aid to Greg at the scene and on the way to the hospital. Your efforts were lifesaving and nothing short of miraculous.”
While in pursuit of Ryan Moody, suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Kohl’s, Wertman jumped out of the passenger side of his patrol car at the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Congress Avenue. Moody took off from the median. Wertman went to follow when he was hit by Estner Servil in her Toyota RAV4.
The dashcam video is from Servil’s Toyota.
Moody is charged with retail theft. Moody’s alleged crony, Elyshia Wilson, faces grand theft charges.
