The house was dirty and the laundry wasn’t done, so he threatened to kill her, cops say

It took some time, but deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office appear to have finally gotten their man.
Stephen Pascone, a retired officer with the New York City Police Department, was taken into custody Tuesday and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested on a direct file warrant for an incident that occurred almost two years ago, where he allegedly pointed a handgun at his wife for not cleaning the house or doing the laundry.
According to a police report provided to the Miami Herald, on the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2017, Pascone and his wife, Tina Pascone, were at home and he became “irate over the house and laundry not being up to his demands.”
The wife told investigators that Pascone then got one of his “many” guns, put it directly to her head and began to yell at her, “I’ll f------ kill you! Look at this bullet, you’ll have no bullets left! I’ll bury you somewhere!” I’ll splatter your brains all over the f----g wall and go to jail!”
Tina Pascone went onto explain that her husband then told her to get on her knees and put a firearm to her right temple and said, “You better start listening.”
“Tina felt genuine fear Stephen would kill her during the incident, and as a retired NYPD officer, she felt he was surely capable of carrying out the threat,” read the report.
When Pascone left the room, Tina Pascone sought refuge at a friend’s home, but did not report the incident to the police out of fear.
Almost a year later, in on Sept. 5, 2018, Pascone was arrested on a domestic battery charge, for a different incident involving his wife, who was granted a restraining order against the native New Yorker.
As per the report, about a month later, deputies were dispatched to the Pasco County State Attorney’s Office in reference to Pascone violating the restraining order. That’s when Tina finally completed a voluntary witness statement about the terror she experienced back in 2017.
The couple had since separated and she was living in Dunnellon, Florida,
“Tina was crying, visibly shaking and often had to stop and catch her breath before she was able to continue with the interview,” read the report.
A file warrant was issued for Pascone’s arrest. He was released a few hours later from the Pasco County Jail on $100,000 bond.
