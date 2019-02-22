‘That’s how you get shot!’ Cellphone video captures a road rage incident in Doral

Anyone who works or lives in Doral knows that getting on the roads there requires patience to get from A to B.
Regardless, drivers are bound to get frustrated.
One motorist looked like he went a little over the edge on Wednesday afternoon and it was all caught on cellphone video by a fellow driver. Humor website Only in Dade posted it on social media.
In the clip, you see a traffic jam out on along Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, a highly congested area, at around 2 p.m.
A middle-aged man in jeans and a striped shirt is slapping on the window of a silver Toyota sedan, then starts banging at it with his elbow. The Toyota’s window does not budge and the driver tries to veer away into another lane.
The man in the pink shirt then runs back to his own car, also what appears to be a Toyota sedan, and opens his trunk to retrieve a dark object which turned out to be a phone. The light turns green and the Toyota speeds off.
The video ends with the man in stripes hopping in his car with the trunk still open, following the speeding Toyota.
Doral Police Department spokesman Ray Valdes told the Miami Herald the disturbing situation was a possible hit and run and the man slapping on the window was upset that his car was rammed.
Still, the alleged victim should not have approached the other vehicle.
“Take a tag number, take a photograph, call the police, but do not chase after a car,” he warned. “Do not, do not follow a car and certainly do not confront another individual and start striking on his window. I’ve seen incidents of road rage: This could have had deadly consequences.”
Valdes says detectives have spoken to both parties involved in the incident and the case has been sent to the state attorney’s office for review.
Some commenters on the Only in Dade post agreed:
“Once somebody goes to open their trunk after yelling at you on the street, it’s time to drive over the grass and off-road it,” wrote one.
“That’s how you get shot!” posted another.
“When you see someone poppin’ dat trunk. You know it won’t end well.”
