Broward judge eyes ‘tentative’ 2020 start for trial in Parkland massacre

By Martin Vassolo

February 21, 2019 05:59 PM

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz talks with defense attorney Diane Cuddihy during a status hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Cruz, 20, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. ( Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
The judge overseeing the case of confessed Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz asked attorneys on Thursday to consider January 2020 as the “tentative” goal for a trial date.

Cruz faces the death penalty on charges of murdering 17 students and staffers, while wounding 17 more, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, 2018. It was the worst school shooting in Florida history, and led to a renewed national debate over gun control.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a brief calendar call hearing Thursday afternoon with prosecutors and defense attorneys handling the Cruz case. She said attorneys should consider preparing pre-trial motions for September or October.

“I just ask that you keep these dates in mind as a goal moving forward,” Scherer said.

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contribtued to this report

