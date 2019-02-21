Broward judge eyes ‘tentative’ 2020 start for trial in Parkland massacre

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz talks with defense attorney Diane Cuddihy during a status hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Cruz, 20, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. ( Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Amy Beth Bennett AP