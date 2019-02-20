Man who hurled racial slurs at black teens pleads not guilty, but doesn’t show for court

For almost 18 months police, family, friends and members of the community searched for missing Sarasota teenager Jabez Spann. As they searched, his remains laid alongside a heavily traveled rural road in northern Manatee County.

Jabez’s skeletal remains were found on Saturday afternoon in the 4100 block of Canal Road. Police don’t yet know if the teen was killed there or if he was killed elsewhere before his body was dumped.