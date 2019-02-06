Doctor who wrote 688 prescriptions a month convicted on federal drug charges

Over nearly 20 months in 2016 and 2017, Dr. Jeanne Germeil wrote 13,759 prescriptions to patients for opioid pain meds hydromorphone, oxycodone and oxycodone-acetaminophen. That’s a rate of 687.95 prescriptions a month.
That’s part of the evidence that led to Germeil’s conviction last Thursday in federal court on 11 of 16 counts of distributing a controlled substance.
“Dr. Germeil was not providing a medically meaningful consultation, but was, in fact, acting outside the scope of her professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose,” the Department of Justice said about the case.
The 55-year-old Aventura resident ran Germeil Medical, 951 NE 167th St., as a family practice and pain management clinic. Prosecutors put forth that Germeil prescribed the opioids for cash. The strength and volume were, the Justice Department said, “at levels consistent with treating end of life, cancer and terminally ill patients and maintained those prescription levels through the duration of the patient visits.”
Germeil will be sentenced April 19 to federal prison. That’s a slightly stiffer punishment than a $2,895.21 fine and completion of a medical records course. The State of Florida Board of Medicine found that a sufficient knuckle rap when the Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against Germeil for doing with one patient what federal prosecutors proved she did with many.
The administrative complaint says from July 2013 to August 2015, Germeil prescribed a patient “M.N.” oxycodone, percoset, dilaudid, fentanyl, Xanax, and Adderall.
She never got “a history from Patient M.N. that justified the prescriptions given.” Indeed, the complaint says she “failed to obtain medical records from Patient M.N.’s previous providers.”
Germeil recorded M.N.’s vital signs only at the first visit and her progress notes, the complaint said, “lack a chief complaint or history of present illness.”
After Germeil’s office staff overheard M.N. indicating she was doing something else with the prescriptions, Germeil’s office note said M.N. would take a urine test soon.
Instead, “(Germeil) failed to order any urine or blood drug screens for Patient M.N.,” the complaint read. On Oct. 16, 2014, “M.N. became violent in (Germeil’s) office and was asked to leave. 15. On...July 27, 2015, (Germeil’s) office notes indicate that Patient M.N. was sharing her boyfriend’s pain medications.
“Nevertheless, Respondent still kept prescribing Xanax, Adderall, oxycodone, and promethazine.”
