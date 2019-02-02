Bradenton man argued with girlfriend, then ran over a 9-year-old boy, deputies say

A Bradenton man was arrested Saturday afternoon after Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he got into an argument with his girlfriend and ran over a 9-year-old boy.
An arrest report said Rafael Gutierrez, 22, was outside of a residence in the 5000 block of 17th Street East when he began to argue “about an unknown topic.” A man then exited the house because of the noise and confronted Gutierrez.
That’s when Gutierrez removed his 23-year-old girlfriend from the driver seat of the car and tried to exit the driveway. The man who left the house tried to block Gutierrez’s path but was hit by the car and moved out of the way.
Two other victims observed the disturbance down the street as they were walking home from a nearby Burger King, according to the sheriff’s office. Gutierrez then “intentionally aimed the vehicle toward” a 19-year-old victim, deputies said. Instead of striking the adult, he ran over a 9-year-old boy who was walking next to him, according to an arrest report.
Investigators say the boy was taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Gutierrez fled the scene and was apprehended by a K9 unit a few blocks away. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Manatee County jail.
