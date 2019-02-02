Have you seen any of these 4 Manatee suspects? A cash reward could be yours, cops say

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of two others.
Ishmael Dunbar, 25, was arrested Jan. 25 on various drug charges. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail, deputies say.
The sheriff’s office also arrested 27-year-old Jesse John Price Jan. 25 for habitually driving with a revoked license and fleeing to elude law enforcement officers. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Two new suspects were added to the list this week. First, deputies say Jasmine Green, 18, is wanted for grand theft. Another suspect is 39-year-old Frank Galbraith, who is wanted for violation of probation and burglary.
However, deputies are still searching for the following two suspects:
- Steven Anthony Moody, 21, is wanted for contempt of court and possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph Gaston, 27, is wanted for violation of probation and felony battery.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
