Food truck driver wielding gun strikes two would-be robbers in foiled attempt

Crime scene investigators comb the scene filled with shell casing markers while a female food truck worker is interviewed by Miami Dade robbery detectives regarding the armed robbery that occurred at approximately at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, near 6540 NW 35th Ave. A man had approached two men working on the Cafe Chirino food truck and demanded money. The men gave him the money and then one of the men shot the suspect as he ran away. A group of bystanders tackled the suspect and brought him back to the crime scene for the police. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com