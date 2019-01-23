Some people find Pringles an irresistible lure. But not for what you think

What’s up with Pringles potato chips these days?
Sure, they’re tasty and conveniently packaged in a tubular can. But are they worth getting shot over?
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman agreed to perform a sexual act with a stranger outside a Shell gas station on Monday night for $5 and the chips. When she finished, the gunman demanded his $5 back — and then shot her in the shoulder, First Coast News reported.
The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening and she was hospitalized. Detectives are investigating.
This, on the heels of a woman in Texas being banned from a Wichita Falls Walmart for riding around its parking lot for hours in an electric cart while swigging wine from a Pringles can earlier this month.
The incident inspired a Food & Wine critic to offer tips on how best to drink wine from a Pringles can. (You don’t have to rinse out the can after you dump or eat the chips but don’t use your best Malbec, writer Mike Pomranz opined.)
A number of Texas bars followed suit, serving wine in small Pringles jars with a dusting of Sour Cream & Onion flavor.
Those taste outings went better for the participants than the two women experienced.
