Crime

Four arrested at unlicensed ‘sexual encounter center’ and bottle club in Brandon home

By Tony Marrero

Tampa Bay Times

January 17, 2019 02:23 PM

BRANDON – Four people are facing charges after deputies say they operated an unlicensed “sexual encounter center” and bottle club out of a gated Brandon home.

A deputy witnessed patrons paying money to enter the house at 606 Huntington Street with liquor between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, arrest reports say. The deputy also witnessed patrons “having sexual relations and displaying nudity,” the reports say.

Four people were arrested Saturday and charged with operating a bottle club and sexually oriented business without the required licenses, both misdemeanor violations of county ordinances. They are James Cutter Sr., 70; James Cutter Jr; 44; Denise Falsetti, 62; and Mariya Gladushevskaya, 32.

Each was released from the Hillsborough County jail after posting $500 bail, records show.

The county ordinance defines a sexual encounter center as “a business or commercial enterprise that, as one of its principal business purposes, purports to offer for any form of consideration, physical contact in the form of touching, wrestling or tumbling between persons when one or more of the persons is semi-nude.”

