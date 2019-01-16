This student needed help on college application. Police say his teacher saw too much.

An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police say he exposed himself to a teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.
Miami-Dade County Schools Police say Andre Maurice Washington and two other students were getting help on their college applications from a teacher in the school’s college resource center on Dec. 3.
When the teacher leaned over Washington’s computer to make sure he had all the correct information, she looked down and saw Washington’s genitalia exposed and semen on his hand, she told police.
The next day, the teacher told police she was walking backwards in the hallway while speaking to another teacher when Washington walked by her and grabbed her leg.
“These actions caused fear to the victim due to the incident that occurred on the prior day,” the report read.
When police located Washington on Dec. 15, he admitted to exposing his genitalia and ejaculating in the presence of his teacher, police said, because “he had a crush on the victim.”
Washington is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $6,000 bond. He faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and a felony charge of battery on an official.
Miami-Dade County school district spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla said Washington was moved to an alternative school setting. His current school is listed on the police report as AMIkids North, an alternative school for at-risk youth.
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the details of this case,” Calzadilla said in a statement. “The district goes to great lengths to promote and teach core values to ensure our students and employees benefit from safe and secure learning environments.”
Miami Herald staff writers David Ovalle and David J. Neal contributed to this report.
