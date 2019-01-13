Police issue a real hoax warning about a fake hoax warning involving MS-13 and rape

There’s no Miami-Dade police warning about MS-13 schemes using lost children to lure women into gang rapes, Miami-Dade police say.
A Sunday morning tweet from Miami-Dade police addresses an old national viral hoax localized with the Miami-Dade County logo in emails and social media posts. Of course, like most such scams, there’s a big sign this is a fake, fake, fake, fake. In this one, the top of the email or post declares it’s a “Miami-Dade County Sheriffs Department Warning...”
Miami-Dade still doesn’t have a sheriff.
“We have no intelligence that would support its contents,” Miami-Dade police Tweeted of the warning.
Hoax-Slayer.net debunked this fake warning in 2017 and even included the Miami-Dade County version. Snopes.com said the hoax goes all the way back to 2005.
