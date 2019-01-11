Gunman who shot 3 people in Miami Gardens is on the loose with a 15-year-old girl

Three people were shot and a gunman remained on the loose Friday morning in the Bunche Park neighborhood of Miami Gardens. Police said the gunman, who hasn’t been named, has a 15-year-old girl with him who is related to the three victims.
They are not certain if she’s being held against her will.
The early morning confrontation outside an abandoned home on Northwest 30th Avenue and East Bunche Park Drive created chaos as police issued an order for residents to remain indoors and at least three area schools were placed on lockdown.
“Everything’s on lockdown,” said Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.
Police said the three victims, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, are the juvenile’s mother, aunt and uncle. One of them was able to take a picture of the suspected shooter with a cellphone before being shot. Police identified the teen as Janiya Johnson, 15.
The picture, which was posted on the police department’s Twitter site, is of a thin black man, wearing dark clothing, whose face can’t be seen clearly. Police said they don’t know who he is.
Police are “actively looking for this subject in the Bunche Park area. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Subject armed and dangerous. Stay indoors,” the city tweeted.
The scene in the neighborhood where the shooting took place remained active into the afternoon and police warned the suspect may have changed clothing. Austin said police suspect the man was sleeping in a SUV parked in the driveway of the abandoned home.
“He’s armed and considered dangerous.” Austin said.
